Spending tips | You can enjoy jazz on Espa’s stage – Helsinki invests in revitalizing the city center

Top jazz and modern soundscapes can be heard on Espa’s stage at the end of summer.

The City of Helsinki is investing this summer in revitalizing the city center and making the townspeople more comfortable through, among other things, music.

The communication of the culture and leisure industry says that the free concerts on Espa’s stage at the end of the summer will feature top domestic jazz and modern ethno music.

At the Jazz-Espa event 31.7.–5.8. you will hear, among other things, the top names of domestic jazz, known as the leader of the Ricky-Tick Big Band Valtteri Laurell Pöyhönen new line-up Valtteri Laurell Nonet (31.7.), Finnish jazz legend Eero Koivistoinen with his quartet (1.8.) and combining contemporary jazz and contemporary poetry Mikko Innanen new quintet (3.8.).

Jazz-Espa’s entire program can be seen from this link.

Ethno-Espa event 7.–17.8. among others, the Wimme & Rinne duo that mixes joik and modern soundscapes will march on stage (August 7), drawing from medieval tunes, domestic folk tunes and electronic music Aino Peltomaan and Ensemble Gamut! – composition (9.8.) and the four-woman kantele group Kardemimmit (15.8.).

Etno-Espa’s entire program can be seen from this link.

All events on Espa’s stage are free of charge for the public.

Jazz-Espa 31.7.–5.8.2023

Monday 31.7.

13.00 Ida Alanen Trio

16.00 Signe

17.30 Valtteri Laurell Nonet feat. Antti Sarpila

Tuesday 1.8.

13.00 Sales year Syncopation

16.00 Arrived

17.30 Eero Koivistoinen Quartet

Wednesday 2.8.

13.00 Little people, big trees

16.00 Ilmari Heikinheimo NORTHERN GARDEN

17.30 DANTCHEV: DOMAIN

Thursday 3.8.

13.00 Silva Kallionpää Quartet

16.00 Teemu Kekkonen Trio

17.30 Mikko Innanen’s new quintet

Friday 4.8.

13.00 Jukka Haavisto

16.00 Soul What? feat. Joonatan Rautio

17.30 Elena Mindru Finnection

Saturday 5.8.

13.00 Sharad Shakya Group

14.30 Django Collective Helsinki

Ethno-Espa 7.–17.8.2023

Monday 7.8. Opening

16.00 Jutta Rahmel

17.15 Wimme & Rinne

Tuesday 8.8.

16.00 Vilma Talvitie

17.15 Duo Charlotta Kerbs & Sanjay Khan

Wednesday 9.8.

16.00 Aino Peltomaa + Ensemble Gamut!

17.15 Tjango!

Thursday 10.8.

16.00 Hurja Halla

17.15 Veera Kuisma & Johanna Juhola and Polskatroikka

Friday 11.8.

16.00 Susanna Leppänen & Current situation

17.15 Growth

Saturday 12.8. Children’s Saturday

14.00 MeNiños

16.00 Naati orchestra

Monday 14.8.

16.00 Loimolan Voima

17.15 Päivi Hirvonen Trio

Tuesday 15.8.

16.00 Polenta

17.15 The worst

Wednesday 16.8.

16.00 Kapela Maliszów (PL)

17.15 Sleep sleep

Thursday 17.8. Night of the arts

19.00 Sointi Jazz Orchestra x VILDÁ

21.00 Dallahan (UK)