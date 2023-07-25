Spending tips | You can enjoy jazz on Espa’s stage – Helsinki invests in revitalizing the city center

Top jazz and modern soundscapes can be heard on Espa’s stage at the end of summer.
The City of Helsinki is investing this summer in revitalizing the city center and making the townspeople more comfortable through, among other things, music.
The communication of the culture and leisure industry says that the free concerts on Espa’s stage at the end of the summer will feature top domestic jazz and modern ethno music.
At the Jazz-Espa event 31.7.–5.8. you will hear, among other things, the top names of domestic jazz, known as the leader of the Ricky-Tick Big Band Valtteri Laurell Pöyhönen new line-up Valtteri Laurell Nonet (31.7.), Finnish jazz legend Eero Koivistoinen with his quartet (1.8.) and combining contemporary jazz and contemporary poetry Mikko Innanen new quintet (3.8.).
Jazz-Espa’s entire program can be seen from this link.
Ethno-Espa event 7.–17.8. among others, the Wimme & Rinne duo that mixes joik and modern soundscapes will march on stage (August 7), drawing from medieval tunes, domestic folk tunes and electronic music Aino Peltomaan and Ensemble Gamut! – composition (9.8.) and the four-woman kantele group Kardemimmit (15.8.).
Etno-Espa’s entire program can be seen from this link.
All events on Espa’s stage are free of charge for the public.
Jazz-Espa 31.7.–5.8.2023
Monday 31.7.
13.00 Ida Alanen Trio
16.00 Signe
17.30 Valtteri Laurell Nonet feat. Antti Sarpila
Tuesday 1.8.
13.00 Sales year Syncopation
16.00 Arrived
17.30 Eero Koivistoinen Quartet
Wednesday 2.8.
13.00 Little people, big trees
16.00 Ilmari Heikinheimo NORTHERN GARDEN
17.30 DANTCHEV: DOMAIN
Thursday 3.8.
13.00 Silva Kallionpää Quartet
16.00 Teemu Kekkonen Trio
17.30 Mikko Innanen’s new quintet
Friday 4.8.
13.00 Jukka Haavisto
16.00 Soul What? feat. Joonatan Rautio
17.30 Elena Mindru Finnection
Saturday 5.8.
13.00 Sharad Shakya Group
14.30 Django Collective Helsinki
Ethno-Espa 7.–17.8.2023
Monday 7.8. Opening
16.00 Jutta Rahmel
17.15 Wimme & Rinne
Tuesday 8.8.
16.00 Vilma Talvitie
17.15 Duo Charlotta Kerbs & Sanjay Khan
Wednesday 9.8.
16.00 Aino Peltomaa + Ensemble Gamut!
17.15 Tjango!
Thursday 10.8.
16.00 Hurja Halla
17.15 Veera Kuisma & Johanna Juhola and Polskatroikka
Friday 11.8.
16.00 Susanna Leppänen & Current situation
17.15 Growth
Saturday 12.8. Children’s Saturday
14.00 MeNiños
16.00 Naati orchestra
Monday 14.8.
16.00 Loimolan Voima
17.15 Päivi Hirvonen Trio
Tuesday 15.8.
16.00 Polenta
17.15 The worst
Wednesday 16.8.
16.00 Kapela Maliszów (PL)
17.15 Sleep sleep
Thursday 17.8. Night of the arts
19.00 Sointi Jazz Orchestra x VILDÁ
21.00 Dallahan (UK)
#Spending #tips #enjoy #jazz #Espas #stage #Helsinki #invests #revitalizing #city #center
Leave a Reply