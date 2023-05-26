Spending tips | The Maailma kyläsä festival returns to Suvilahti this weekend

Seun Kuti, the detained Afrobeat star, has also been confirmed to perform at the festival on Saturday.

The world in the village -festival can again be celebrated in its full measure after exceptional years.

The free event’s offerings include concerts, dozens of speeches and discussions, a children’s program and 200 exhibitors from organizations to authorities and food and bazaar vendors. In addition, performances in the street art area, workshops and a photo exhibition will raise the mood

Nigerian an afrobeat musician Seun Kutin and in addition to the Egypt 80 band, the children’s music band Megasakki, singer, will perform on the music stage on Saturday Eveninga rap artist Yes as well as a South African Toya Delazy. On Sunday it’s the Von Hertzen Brothers, Jesse Mark’s as well as an Israeli-Persian singer Liraz and the Ukrainian-Canadian band Balaklava Blues.

The festival the talk program includes discussions about the climate crisis, child marriage and economic growth as well as security policy. Among others, a Finnish-Ecuadorian environmental and human rights activist will appear on the stage Helena Gualingathe president Tarja Halonen and Romani women’s rights advocate Carmen Gheorghe. In the spoken word event, cross-art stage poets take over the stage Elsie Sloan, Iris Laisi and Julian Owusu. The talk show program is also streamed on the website.

This year’s theme of the festival, Muutosvoima, encourages action for sustainable development, equality and a free civil society. The festival will be held for the first time in the Suvilahti event area.

The Maailma kyläsä festival in Suvilahti, Helsinki, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.