Spending tips | Looking for something to do for the Easter holidays? HS compiled three tips for those living in the Helsinki region

Bonfires are lit in Seurasaari, a drama of suffering is seen in Senate Square and Easter flowers glow in the Winter Garden.

From the capital region there are many events related to Easter traditions. HS compiled three spending tips for Easter.

Seurasaari’s Easter cakes

In Seurasaari Easter bonfires are lit on Saturday. Helsinki’s Keskipohja residents have built two bonfires at the Seurasaari Juhlakenta. At first, a smaller bonfire is lit at the event, and when it burns, the actual Easter bonfire is lit.

According to the Ostrobothnian tradition, Easter bonfires are lit to drive away evil spirits. According to tradition, witches and trulls were believed to stay away with the help of fire and smoke. Burning the bonfire was also intended to secure a good harvest and abundant livestock.

Children can dress up as trulls for the event if they wish. You can heat your own snacks at the barbecue area of ​​the festival grounds or buy drinks, snacks and sausages to grill from the kiosk.

Seurasaari’s Easter cakes event will be held on Saturday from 18:30 to 22:00 at Seurasaari Outdoor Museum’s Juhlakent.

Via Crucis pilgrimage play

Traditional the Easter play Via Crucis will take place in Helsinki after a three-year break. The streets around Senatintorti serve as the show’s stage. The play is experienced by walking along with the performance. The performance starts at Senatintor and continues as a procession towards Säätytalo park. From there, the show continues to the steps of Säätytalo and travels along Kirkkokatu back to Senatintor.

The show, based on the medieval European Via Crucis, or pilgrimage tradition of crosses, is scripted by a poet, writer Anna-Mari Kaskinen. Responsible for directing the work Markku Arokanto. See you in the role of Jesus Panu Haavisto.

Via Crucis – Way of the Cross 2023 play starts on Saturday at 21:00 at Senatintorki.

Conservatory

Natural while waiting to wake up, you can admire the greenery of the plants in the Winter Garden. In the greenhouse, which is open to everyone, you can find the splendor of Easter flowers and Easter decorations. At the moment, daffodils, lilies, hyacinths and tulips are blooming in the garden. The winter garden is located at the northern end of Töölönlahti, next to the Olympic Stadium. You can bring your own snacks to the visit, there are tables and chairs in the garden for enjoying snacks.

The winter garden is open during the Easter holidays from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

