Spending | The study shows the consumption gap between generations: Young people are now planning to spend, old people are saving

Consumers faith in the future is on average weak. However, there are considerable differences between different households in how they plan to spend money in the next year.

Although the majority of Finnish consumers have a rather pessimistic attitude towards the economic development, younger consumers intend to spend money in the next year more actively than older age groups.

This is evident from a study by the consulting company Boston Consulting Group, in which more than 1,300 Finns were asked their views on their financial situation, consumption and saving during the next year.

The majority of survey respondents said they intend to save more and spend less in the next year.

However, the difference between consumers over and under 40 was significant. A larger proportion of young adults said they intend to continue spending at least the same as before, while those over 40 more often said they intend to reduce consumption.

In particular, high-income people under 40, whose households earn at least 80,000 euros per year, were highlighted in their consumption intentions. Of this group, 28 percent believed they intended to increase their consumption over the next year. Only 17 percent of those over 40 in the corresponding income category believed this.

“The cost of living treats people in different life situations quite differently. Probably a smaller proportion of people under 40 live in owner-occupied apartments, and thus the impact of interest rates, for example, is smaller. The family situation also affects how many expenses there are and how inflation treats different households,” says Boston Consulting Group partner and responsible for consumer business in Finland John Dannberg.

“ Up to 50 percent more was spent on culture in the fall than a year earlier.

Consumption Pruning has also been visible in Nordea since the beginning of autumn from the consumption meter, whose information is based on data collected by the bank from card payments. In August, real, inflation-adjusted total consumption fell below the level of August 2022 and has remained lower than last year in September as well.

Nordea’s newest consumption meter uses card data until September 23. Purchases made with cards abroad have been removed from the data, and it also does not contain information on the use of foreign cards in Finland.

In particular, trade in goods has declined. Although consumption in the grocery trade has mostly been around last year’s level, consumption in other retail trade has lagged from last year during the fall.

For example, spending on hardware stores and household goods in September averaged about 20 percent less than a year earlier.

Instead Finns have put a lot of money into culture and leisure services. According to Nordea’s statistics, up to 50 percent more was spent on culture in the fall than a year earlier. More has also been spent on leisure services such as gyms, cinemas and streaming services than last year.

Domestic real consumption of hotels has also risen above last year’s level in September. Consumption in restaurants has been lower than last year.

On the other hand, fuel is consumed as much as before, but more money is spent on the tank than in the summer due to the increase in fuel prices.

Significantly more money has also been put into public transport than a year ago. According to Nordea’s data, public transport consumption is already approaching the level before the coronavirus pandemic.

“ “13 percent of the respondents said that they have difficulty getting enough money for necessities, such as food.”

Generally Finns’ faith in economic development is weak, although this year consumer optimism has increased slightly, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.

In December, according to a survey conducted by a consulting company, consumer confidence was at the lowest level of the entire 2000s. The situation has already improved slightly, but consumers are still on their guard.

When asked how they expect the rising cost of living to affect them over the next year, 44 percent said they need to be more careful with their spending.

“The alarming thing was that 13 percent said they have trouble getting enough money for necessities like food,” says Dannberg.

Households with an annual income of less than 20,000 euros were especially highlighted in this group.

According to Statistics Finland, consumers in September rated the current state of their finances as weak. The same applied to expectations about what condition consumers estimate their own and Finland’s economy will be in one year from now.

Consumers’ views on the economy weakened somewhat compared to August. On the other hand, compared to the same time last year, expectations about the economy clearly improved.

Intentions to spend money on the purchase of durable goods during the next year were scarce. In September, only 10 percent of consumers expect to increase and 45 percent to decrease their spending on durable consumption over the next year.