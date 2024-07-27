Spending | The price of gigs, hotels and home delivery of food varies – why is dynamic pricing becoming more common?

Erosion|Consumers who are on the move early can benefit from the model when, for example, tickets to a travel destination can be obtained very cheaply.

When A fan of the British band Coldplay performing at the Olympic Stadium arrives in Helsinki to see his favorite, the price of the trip depends significantly on what time he has prepared for the trip.

A concert ticket, train ride, taxi ride, hotel or bus ride home can be dynamically priced, i.e. the price varies depending on the time of purchase.

Dynamic pricing is about the fact that prices are determined differently at different points in time based on supply and demand. However, the prices are the same for all consumers at the same time of purchase.

Economist at the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Miika Heinonen notes that it is difficult to assess the overall effects of the dynamic pricing model, which has also become common in Finland, for customers and companies. According to him, the model does not, for example, divide people very clearly into winners and losers.

Companies point of view, the model is useful from the point of view of efficient utilization of resources. For example, perishable products want to be able to sell out quickly, while train and air traffic want to sell out.

A risk for companies in the model can be that prices rise so high that customers are not ready to pay them or the prices arouse resentment.

However, according to Heinonen, the model also makes use of customers who are on the move early, for example, when tickets to the destination can be obtained very cheaply.

“From the customer’s point of view, the key benefit is that if you can predict your travel, you can save money with this model. If you can’t”, it’s the other way around.

According to Heinonen, the inconvenience faced by customers is primarily related to the difficulty of budgeting.

Dynamic The pricing model has recently become more common in Finland, especially in the tourism and transport sector. In Finland, for example, Finnair, Onnibus, VR and many hotels use the model in the pricing of their services. In addition, dynamic pricing has also started to be used in the event industry and amusement parks.

Could the model also be used in restaurants in the future? According to Heinonen, the key issue is how customers accept the model in the new industry.

“It can arouse resistance in customers when they are not used to it.”

According to Heinonen, another factor is related to whether the nature of the industry is such that the model is suitable for it and whether there is some kind of technological platform in use where prices can be changed in real time.

In traffic an adult’s morning departure from Helsinki to Tampere by Onnibus costs about 26 euros if purchased a few days before the trip. However, a ticket bought more than a month in advance would only cost around six euros. The difference in ticket prices will therefore be almost 80 percent.

According to Onnibus, prices naturally vary greatly between different lines and for journeys of different lengths.

“In addition to this, the price is affected by how much in advance the trip is booked and what kind of demand there is for the trip in question,” the company’s communication states via email.

According to VR, cheap tickets are available especially outside of peak times. VR’s morning train ticket from Helsinki to Tampere costs 18 euros if purchased a couple of days before the trip. If bought a month later, you can get the ticket for almost half the price, around 10 euros.