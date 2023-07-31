Spending | Research: Right-wing people are more likely to complain about services

The desire to complain seems to be related to the feeling that one is entitled to better treatment than others.

Did you come? meal delivery half an hour later than promised? Was there anything else in the sushi dish other than what you ordered?

Everyone gets their share of small flaws in various services. The tendency to complain about them seems to be connected to political ideology, shows done in the United States research.

Those who identify themselves as right-wing – or conservative in the US – are more likely to complain about the service they receive than those who classify themselves as left-wing or liberal.

Researchers explained the greater sensitivity of right-wingers to complaints by the fact that they have a stronger “sense of entitlement”, which could perhaps be translated as an overemphasized sense of self-worth. They feel they are entitled to special considerate treatment.

The researchers measured the strength of the attitude in their test subjects with a survey. In it, participants rated how strongly they agreed with, among other things, the statement that they deserved better treatment than the average customer.

Then people were asked to say how easily they would complain in various service situations described by the researchers.

Together, for example, we had to imagine that it would take much longer than usual to get the food with us when looking for takeout. People were then asked to say how likely they were to tip less because of the delay.

Unlike in Finland, in the United States it is customary to always tip in a restaurant.

It turned outthat right-wingism, a sense of one’s own special rights, and the desire to vaccinate about the shortcomings of the service were connected to each other.

The result did not depend on the person’s income level, but the connection held when comparing people with similar income levels.

“We consistently found that right-wing consumers expressed an increased desire to complain about various service experiences,” says one of the study’s authors, a social psychologist at Oklahoma State University. Steven Shepherd On the Psypost website.

In research also found factors that influence the feeling of specialness and the resulting expectations from the service.

In one sub-study, participants were asked to imagine a service situation where they heard from the side that another person is getting a discount. In one situation, the police gets the discount, in the other, the student.

In the student situation, the feeling of special treatment of right-wingers was greater and the desire to complain grew stronger. On the other hand, from the discount received by the police, they did not feel as strong that they deserve better than others.

According to the researchers, the police represent the accepted authority for the right-wing, and it mitigates the need to receive special treatment.

The study was published by Journal of Consumer Psychology – science journal.