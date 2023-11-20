Spending | Postnord: Up to a third of the online purchases of the November sales are returned

According to calculations by transport company Postnord, the logistical carbon footprint caused by last year’s returns was equivalent to the emissions caused by the average Finn’s more than a hundred years of air travel.

Significant some of the products bought online during the November sales do not end up being used, according to the statistics of the transport company Postnord.

November’s big sale day, Black Friday, has stretched into several days of Black Week. In addition to these, Singles’ Day, a sales day originating from China, is celebrated in November. Many online stores have extensive discount campaigns in November.

Last year, 35 percent of online purchases delivered by Postnord to Finland during Black Friday, Black Week and Singles’ Day were returned to online stores, the company says in its press release.

The number of shopping returns increases slightly every year at the end of November, but the phenomenon is not only tied to November’s busy shopping days. According to Postnord’s statistics, an average of 30 percent of all online purchases made by Finns are returned.

Online shopping restoration also produces significant carbon dioxide emissions. Postnord has calculated that the logistical carbon footprint caused by the returns of online purchases made between Singles’ Day and Black Friday delivered by the company alone in Finland last year was approximately 63,300 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“It corresponds to the environmental emissions caused by the average Finn over a hundred years of air travel,” says Postnord’s CEO Johanna Starck in the bulletin.

The estimate is based on what Sitra did in 2018 to the report of the average Finn’s carbon footprint. According to it, the carbon footprint caused by the average Finnish air travel is 630 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

The carbon dioxide equivalent describes the combined climate-warming effect of different greenhouse gas emissions.

Postnord according to various online shopping purchases, most clothes are returned. Looking at age groups, the most diligent returners of their purchases are consumers under 30 years old. Women, on the other hand, return purchases more often than men.

“Many returns are, of course, fully justified, and a defective or incorrect product should always be returned. However, this is not always the case, as large offers easily cause impulsive buying behavior,” Starck says in the announcement.

“Singles’ Day” is celebrated on November 11 and “Black Friday” a couple of weeks later.