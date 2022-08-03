The US market data gives us a good reading of the current situation in the industry.

The financial results corresponding to the second quarter of 2022 of the different companies are showing a decline in video game sales Compared to previous periods, there are more pronounced cases such as the data recorded by Activision Blizzard.

It is no coincidence that almost all reports point to a drop in sales, something that is better explained by the figures shared by the analyst firm NPD Group over the last quarter in the United States market, where 13% less spending has been recorded in the sector compared to the same period last year, which includes from April to June.

13% less has been spent in the US.Entering the matter, in the North American territory, purchases have been accumulated for a total of 12,350 million dollars, with spending on content reaching 10,970 million, which represents a decrease of 13%. Subscriptions are the only segment that have grownsince the sale of accessories has also fallen by 11%.

According to data handled by the analyst firm, games most sold and played of the second quarter of 2022 in the United States have been, in alphabetical order, the following:

Among Us



Angry Birds 2



blitz bingo



Call of Duty: Warzone



Candy Crush Saga



Candy Crush Soda Saga



Clash of Clans



Coin Master



Devil Immortal



Elden Ring



Evony: The King’s Return



Fortnite



Grand Theft Auto V



homescapes



Kirby and the Forgotten Land



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Madden NFL 22



mario kart 8



Minecraft



MLB The Show 22



Pokémon GO



Roblox



Royal Match



The Sims 4



State of Survival



As for the sale of hardware, the consoles register a slight decrease, of only 1%, and Nintendo Switch is still the best seller In terms of units, with PlayStation 5 leading in terms of dollars generated during these three months, something that is explained because it has a higher price.

Analyst Mat Piscatella attributes this general decline in video game spending to higher prices for everyday consumer goods and higher spending on face-to-face experiences, but also points to the no big releases in this period and the problem of stock of the new generation consoles.

In fact, not only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S have experienced production problems, but Switch has also suffered during this quarter. Of course, for the coming periods, an upward trend is expected, with 2023 being an important year.

Find out about the best offers in the 3DJuegos Telegram!

More about: United States, NPD Group and Video game industry.