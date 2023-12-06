Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 10:55

The consolidated public sector had a negative result of R$61.947 billion with interest in October, after this item ended September with an expense of R$81.714 billion, the Central Bank reported this Wednesday, 6th.

According to the BC, the Central Government (National Treasury, INSS and Central Bank) had expenses in the interest account of R$52.102 billion in the tenth month of 2023.

Regional governments (states and municipalities) recorded expenses of R$9.337 billion and state-owned companies spent R$508 million.

In the year, the public sector’s accumulated interest expenditure is R$610.819 billion, or 6.89% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while, in 12 months, the negative result is R$720.108 billion, which represents 6.80% of GDP.