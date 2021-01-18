While the Government advances an initiative to reform the intelligence system, devised by the intervener of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamaño, and with internal adhesions within Casa Rosada, spending in the sector continues to be high compared to other key areas, such as Education, Safety and Health. For example, total funds in intelligence by 2021 they double those for programs to train teachers, policemen and doctors or nurses.

The budget for Intelligence was an obsession for Alberto Fernández from minute zero of the administration, on December 10, 2019. That day, in the Legislative Assembly that confirmed him as President, he announced the intervention of the AFI and that the so-called funds agency reserved went on to be used in the plan to fight hunger. Months later, already in a pandemic and after talking with Caamaño, it was decided that those $ 88.6 million would be used to combat the health crisis.

But that of the former SIDE it is not the only box with obligations related to intelligence in the governance structure. The Ministry of Security, the Ministry of Defense and even the Supreme Court of Justice have specific programs assigned in the budget dedicated to this task. This year, in total, for all concepts, a global amount of $ 11,104,703,330 will be spent on intelligence, distributed in all those boxes. Equivalent to about $ 30.4 million per day, or nearly $ 1 billion per month.

Defense Minister Agustín Rossi during an announcement linked to the Covid. His area – Defense – will lose funds for intelligence.

The sum represents almost double the funds global that will go to three key training programs: of police, teachers and health personnel, such as doctors and nurses. For the first of them, dependent on the Ministry of Security, it is expected to disburse $ 2,385 million. To train human resources in Health, meanwhile, the expense will be $ 1,092 million. While in the case of teacher training, $ 2,180 million will be allocated this year. In total, the three strategic programs add up to $ 5,657 million.

Winners and losers



The 2021 Budget sent by the Executive and sanctioned by Congress, as well as sets an average inflation of 29% and a dollar at $ 102.40, offers a distribution of intelligence resources that, following the course of previous years it hardly ends up being fulfilled through 2021. Projected intelligence spending remains very high compared to other programs. But also, in an inflationary context, these amounts are expected to increase in the year.

In many cases, even, the Government foresaw less funds for 2021 than for the previous one, in which also it reads like a setting in the case of ministries such as Defense, led by Agustín Rossi, or of the Supreme Court of Justice. Both portfolios suffered a significant reduction in resources, especially considering the rise in inflation from one period to another.

The Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, during a visit to Formosa. Your area will have more funds for intelligence. Photo Press.

In the case of Defense, intelligence items are sent from there to the Army, Navy and Air Force. Almost all of them resigned funds: the Army went from $ 1,144 million to $ 1,057 million, the Navy, from $ 525 million to $ 515 million, The Air Force, alone, climbed in the budget, although in an almost insignificant way: from $ 556 million it jumped to $ 558 millions. The internal funds of the ministry itself fell from $ 70 million in 2020 to $ 66 million this year. Globally, the portfolio led by Rossi went from $ 2,291 million in 2020 to a budget of $ 2,198 million in the current fiscal year.

The Supreme Court of Justice also lost box in what has to do with intelligence. After recovering during the government of Mauricio Macri the office of interception and capture of wiretaps by judges and prosecutors, which had previously been in charge of the Attorney General, the highest court will have only $ 1,005 million for that program in 2021, when in 2020 had been $ 1,076 million.

But with regard to funds destined for intelligence also there are winners. The AFI, per case, will have an increase in funds, which will equal the reduction of the reserved funds: of the little more than $ 2,600 million that were turned to its orbit in 2020, will go up to $ 3,518 million this year. It will be the area that will best compete against inflation, since it will have an annual increase in funds of 35%.

The Supreme Court, led by Carlos Rosenkrantz, will have a cut in funds for intelligence. Photo Rolando Andrade Strcuzzi.

The Ministry of Security headed by Sabina Frederic will also have an increase in its items related to espionage. The “petty cash” of the ministry will have a slight increase from $ 346 million to $ 360 million, the Federal Police will have a budget of $ 1,815 million against the $ 1,666 million last year and the Gendarmerie will grow in funds from $ 168 million to $ 179 million. Prefecture, on the other hand, will go back, from $ 468 million granted in 2020 to the $ 426 million stipulated this year. In the accumulated, the entire jurisdiction will go from $ 4,162 million to $ 4,393 million, just above 5%, also well below inflation rates.

The Government, meanwhile, study the possibility of creating a new law for the sector. They assure that it is to avoid illegal espionage -which Kirchnerism attributes to the management of Macri-, based on an initiative that emerged from Caamaño, which received the endorsement of the Advisory Council that the Executive created to underpin the judicial reform. The bill could be announced by the President during the opening of legislative sessions on March 1.

Look also

