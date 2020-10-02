Financing of the federal project “Information Security” of the national program “Digital Economy” in 2022 and 2023 will increase eightfold – up to 16 billion rubles. This follows from the draft federal budget for 2021 and the planned period 2022-2023, as well as the new version of the federal project passport (Izvestia got acquainted with the documents).

In the period from 2021 to 2024, funding for this area may amount to 26.3 billion rubles. In the current version of the passport for “Information Security” in the next four years they were going to allocate 7.6 billion rubles.

Almost half of the budget can be taken over by the creation and operation of a national technology center for the implementation of modern cryptography methods. This is the most capital-intensive event of the Fedproject. It will need 11.5 billion rubles of state funding.

The most costly part can fall on the technical implementation of the federal project, says Alexei Parfentiev, head of the analytics department at SearchInform. These activities include projects to filter Internet traffic, counter computer attacks and create cyber polygons. However, the project, at least explicitly, did not include measures aimed at stopping leaks and protecting the personal data of citizens, he adds.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

It’s about the code: spending on information security in Russia will increase eightfold