On the other hand, drivers’ salaries are the lowest in the historical series; data is from NTU

The cost for urban buses to supply their fleets with diesel oil reached 33.7% in the sum of total expenses. It is the highest percentage since the beginning of the historical series, in 1993. The indicators also show that the average salary of drivers increased by 2.67% above inflation in 2021.

The data are from NTU (National Association of Urban Transport Companies), and were presented at the LAT.BUS 2022(Latin American Transport Fair) this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022).

“A differentiated and long-term pricing policy, with specific tax treatment, for the fuel consumed by public transport by bus, with stability and predictability, cannot be postponed. Keeping it as it is mainly harms the lower-income population, as the impacts on business costs are very heavy”, says the president of NTU, Francisco Christovam.

The data also show that Brazil still has almost half of its cities without public transport by bus. In all, there are 2867 municipalities, or 49% of the country’s total, without this means of transportation. The association’s data also show that, among cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, only 20.8%, or 368 municipalities, have a PMT (Municipal Transport Plan). 1,400 cities, or 79.2% of the country’s total, did not carry out this planning.

The national bus fleet is approximately 107 thousand vehicles. In the capitals of the states of Minas Gerais, Paraná, Ceará, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro, the average age of the fleet is 6 years, the highest in the historical series. Together, these cities have 35% of the national fleet.

Today, one out of every 5 urban bus trips is free of charge. Regarding subsidies, the average of the share of the total cost that is covered by some type of benefit given by the public authorities is 26% in the following cities that provided this information: Brasília (DF), Vitória (ES), Recife (PE) , Campinas (SP), Florianópolis (SC), Curitiba (PR) and São Paulo (SP).

The total average of other cities analyzed in Latin America and Europe reveals that more than half of the fare charged has some type of subsidy.

pandemic effect

Industry indicators also show a loss of passengers in the order of 32.6% in 2021 compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic. In numbers, this percentage is equivalent to a reduction of 10.8 million trips made by passengers per day. However, compared to 2020, there was a recovery of 37.8% in the number of trips per passenger per day.

According to the monitoring carried out by NTU on the impacts of the pandemic, from November 2021 to April 2022, monthly levels of demand fluctuated between 66.8% and 71.3% in relation to the pre-pandemic period. The association also says that there is no indication that this loss of passengers will be fully reversed, which indicates a possibility of structural shrinkage of the sector.

According to the executive president of NTU, organized public transport systems by urban buses lost BRL 27.8 billion between March 2020 and April 2022.