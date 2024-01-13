Even with high expenses, a Serasa survey showed that 56% understand that it is worth having a car

A survey carried out by Serasa in partnership with the Opinion Box Institute revealed that spending on your own car is the 2nd largest expense in the Brazilian family budget. According to the survey, 67% of Brazilian households have car costs among their top 3 annual expenses. The value is slightly higher than that recorded by the survey in the previous year, 63%.

The category is second only to food expenses (69%). In 3rd place are the costs of basic bills, such as water, electricity and gas (62%). The survey interviewed 2,023 people in December 2023. Read the complete (PDF – 6MB).

Even though it is a traditional expense at the beginning of every year, the study also showed that 11% of owners had not yet planned, in December, to pay the 2024 IPVA. Charged annually, the Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA) is an amount that must be paid by all vehicle owners.

Even with high expenses, the survey showed that the majority (56%) of those interviewed understand that it is worth having a car nowadays. The value is slightly lower than last year, when 58% had the same opinion.

The number of participants who considered using only transport apps for transportation fell by almost 10 percentage points. It went from 38% to 29% in 1 year.

Around 40% of those interviewed said they would intensify their car use in 2023. The main reason given by participants was to make commuting more efficient. The 2nd reason that appeared most in the survey was the need for a vehicle because of children.

Only 20% of participants reported having reduced car use in 2023. Those who did so justified their choice due to the increase in fuel prices and as a way to avoid stress in traffic.

The survey also showed that 31% of respondents admitted spending more on their car than planned, and 92% had already incurred some unexpected cost related to using the vehicle. The majority of Brazilians use their own cars for shopping and daily tasks (77%) and trips on weekends (76%), in addition to getting to work or study (64%).