Research shows that 54% of consumers want to buy new clothes, shoes or accessories for the celebration

A survey carried out by CNDL (National Confederation of Store Managers) and the SPC Brazil (Credit Protection Service), in partnership with Offerwise Pesquisas, shows that Brazilians' purchasing intention for the New Year festivities is an average of R$383.

The average amount that should be spent per person considers the 98% of the population that will celebrate New Year's Eve this year, and takes into account expenses with travel, dinner, tickets to clubs, bars, restaurants, among other activities. Here's the complete of the research (PDF – 985 kB).

The survey shows that 54% of consumers surveyed want to buy new clothes, shoes and accessories. You spending with clothing must be on average R$341.

“Brazilians like to celebrate the new year of year. And the spending they go beyond celebrations, as consumers also tend to buy new clothes for the date. That's why It is It is important to remain cautious and plan yourself so as not to exceed your budget and enter into year new in debt”says the president of the CNDL, José César da Costa.

New Year's Eve sympathies are also on the list of 29% of those interviewed. They will be done mainly to earn more money (15%), followed by spells to pay off debts (6%), buy a house (6%) and get a job (5%).

Choosing the color of clothes is part of New Year's superstitions. Of those surveyed, 76% will use a predominant color at the celebration. The most used will be white (46%), black (6%), blue (5%) and yellow (5%).

For interviewees who will celebrate the New Year's Eve31% intend to celebrate at home, 13% travel, 9% at church, 8% at other relatives' houses and 8% at their parents' house.