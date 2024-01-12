Spending | I sold Marimekko clothes for four online auctions – The hourly pay was miserable and the process full of setbacks

The supplier sold four Marimekko favorites online that hold their value quite well.

Journalist Maaret Launis sold used clothes at four points of sale in the network and tested how fast the trade is going. The end result surprised and made me question the whole thing.

Av, yv, whatever, I'll release.

I have been given the task of selling four Marimekko women's clothes in good condition and lightly used, and the jungle of code words associated with online sales is already taking my breath away.

The purpose is to sell each product on a different sales platform – Tori.fi, Tise, Marimekko Pre-loved and Facebook Marketplace – and test how they work and how quickly the business goes.