Mino Raiola is a lynx doing business with and for his clients, but When it comes to avoiding the press, it is not so much. The strategy was devised and prepared by Raiola, the agent of the coveted Haaland. The distraction strategy was designed so that the press who traveled to the Barcelona airport would photograph him, but not Alf-Inge, the player’s father, who had flown to Barcelona on the same plane. This is what Jordi Galvany, a photographer based in Barcelona, ​​has told at Rac1, who was yesterday at the El Prat airport waiting for Raiola and Haaland’s father.

According to the photographer, Raiola urged that Haaland’s father wait in airport services. Everything was planned to prevent Haaland Sr. from being photographed: he would go out earlier and grab the spotlights of the press and thus, in this way, mislead the media and avoid his companion going through the bad breath of being ‘hunted’ by the press . The first part of the plan went well: Raiola was recorded getting into the car that Barcelona had sent him, but the photographers and cameras remained at the exit of the terminal.

The second part went wrong and the Press, knowing that the player’s representative had traveled with his father, waited and hunted him down. Half an hour had passed since Raiola’s departure when Haaland Sr. left the airport. Outside another club car was waiting to escort him to the meeting place. As soon as he left, he could not prevent the image from being immortalized, the same as Raiola’s.