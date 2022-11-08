Home page politics

Of: Christian Deutschlaender

Many of the Free State’s issues currently seem to be the right decisions by Söder. But Bavaria’s budget is shaking too much, comments Christian Deutschländer.

Mathematicians teach us that minus times minus equals plus. Prime Ministers teach us: plus and plus and stacking plus five more times makes a fat minus. A Markus Söder is also subject to this reality.

Söder causes the right expenses – but Bavaria’s budget suffers as a result

Since assuming office, he has caused many additional expenditures that are often correct and understandable. Now again: The Bavarian energy rescue package closes gaps and cushions hardship cases in a time of really existential threats.

The half a billion euros announced at the same time for a hydrogen offensive is even an excellent future investment if it is distributed wisely. A decentralized network of hydrogen power plants in all parts of the state – this is the most credible turnaround in Bavaria’s Russian gas-fixated energy policy. At the same time, the hydrogen offensive also acts as a turbo for renewables. And helps Bavaria to achieve a little more energy self-sufficiency.

Söder’s budget between spending frenzy and innovation: Bavaria can no longer get by with its income

The minus? It gapes blood red in the household. The last Eon shares are being hawked at a meager rate, corona debts are being rededicated, three billion from the dwindling reserve are saving the appearance of a balanced budget for the election year.

The truth is: Bavaria can no longer get by with its income, even now that taxes are still pouring out. What is Söder’s two-handed spending frenzy, what is without alternative, what is even innovative, is blurred for the citizen.

