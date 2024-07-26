The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said this Friday, the 26th, that the spending cuts announced earlier this week by the federal government will affect all ministries. He said that it is “always painful” to cut spending. Costa stated that the government is evaluating how to offset expenses and waivers – he did not mention the payroll tax relief by name, but this is one of the main expenses that is currently not being offset. Details about the R$15 billion spending cuts will be released next Tuesday, the 30th.



