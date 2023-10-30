Monday, October 30, 2023
Spending | Consumer confidence continued to decline, the willingness to borrow was low

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0


The threat of personal unemployment was felt to have increased slightly.

Consumers The decline in economic confidence continued in October, according to Statistics Finland’s data.

The time was considered very bad for borrowing and also for saving. The threat of personal unemployment was felt to have increased slightly.

Consumers’ expectations about the development of their own economy weakened compared to the previous month. Estimates of the current state of the own economy and the development of the Finnish economy remained largely unchanged.

In October, the consumer confidence indicator was -12.6, while September’s reading was -11.5.

The information is based on a consumer confidence survey, which was answered by approximately 1,150 people in October.

