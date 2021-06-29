O Ministry of Economy came out in defense of the spending ceiling this Tuesday (June 29, 2021). He said that the instrument will be fulfilled next year and should not be revised, as has been considered in the light of the 2022 electoral campaign.

The spending ceiling was created in 2016 to limit the growth of public spending, but was recently questioned by former president Lula (PT) and former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

Lula said that he will revoke the spending ceiling if he is elected president of the Republic, and Maia stated that the proposal should not frighten the market.

the secretary of the National treasure, Jeferson Bittencourt, spoke this Tuesday (June 29, 2021), however, that the economic team does not support the proposal to revise the spending ceiling. According to him, the team headed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes believes that the spending ceiling shows the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and “should not be revised”.

“The review discussion that is taking place as the election approaches… We understand that the debate is democratic, that people have different views of the world. But, for the vision of this economic team, the ceiling is a very important tool”, stated Bittencourt.

The secretary spoke about the spending ceiling when presenting the primary result for May, when the government registered a deficit of R$ 20.9 billion. According to the Treasury, there are “great slack” in all powers to meet the spending ceiling in 2021.

From January to May, the government occupied 37.3% of the ceiling space, that is, R$554 billion out of R$1.486 trillion. here is the whole (4 MB) of the presentation.

Also on this Tuesday (June 29, 2021), the SPE (Secretariat for Economic Policy) of the Ministry of Economy published an information note that ensures compliance with the spending ceiling in 2022. Here is the whole (269 KB).

“In 2022, the Ceiling will continue to be met. There will be no increase in expenses above what the Ceiling allows. What could be more space for the allocation of public spending according to management priorities, if the INPC converges faster to lower values ​​by the end of this year”, states the note.

According to the SPE, the spending ceiling should have an additional space of R$ 25 billion in 2022. The slack is expected because the ceiling will be corrected by the inflation accumulated in 12 months this month of June and inflation is high. Compulsory government expenditures will be corrected by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) at the end of the year, when inflation relief is expected.

This additional space may be larger if inflation slows down earlier than expected or smaller if prices continue to rise until the end of the year. A risk in this regard, according to the SPE, is the water crisis. The secretariat calculates that a 5% increase in electricity will pressure inflation and, consequently, reduce by R$ 2.3 billion the space for the spending ceiling in 2022.

The Secretariat for Economic Policy concluded that “it is up to the public manager to choose which expenses will be prioritized” in the space that will be available within the spending cap in 2022. According to the folder, “the increase in public spending has been discussed. However, it should be made clear that, similar to recent years, the Spending Ceiling will continue to be respected”.

On the eve of the election year, the government is considering creating programs that can occupy this space, such as the new Bolsa Família. Secretary Jeferson Bittencourt said, then, what will determine the value of the benefit is the space available in the fiscal rules and the priorities of the government.

continue reading