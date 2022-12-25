Economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo, 80 years old, says that Brazil needs a new fiscal regime that respects the conditions of the Brazilian economy. For him, the spending ceiling does not suit the country’s economic context.

The founder of Facamp (Colleges of Campinas) states that the spending ceiling is a “absurd disrespect” to capitalist institutions.“Why would you want to establish a rule where spending is adjusted only for inflation for 20 years?”says Belluzzo.

According to the economist, the spending ceiling has a negative influence on the market’s analysis of the Brazilian economy. He claims that this way of conducting the economy creates the idea of ​​“confidence fairy🇧🇷 With a policy of fiscal austerity and respect for the spending ceiling, “The fairy of trust will cheer up the companies🇧🇷 That’s magic right there. It is necessary to make the capitalist economy grow“, says the retired Unicamp professor.

In his assessment, the creation of a spending ceiling also impacts the weight that economists place on the public debt. Today, the public debt stands at R$5.78 trillion.

“You there are problems when the debt is in foreign currency, because then you cannot operate with the freedom you need to regulate the economy. Here comes the fear of inflation. You only had uncontrolled inflation when you had an external debt crisis”said Belluzzo.

As an alternative to the spending ceiling, he proposes that the Budget projection for the year be reassessed according to the results presented during that period. The government would assess whether the forecasts were correct and, therefore, fit the performance of the economy.

Trade balance and environment

For Belluzzo, Brazil has some peculiarities that make it possible for the country not to depend on high prices of commodities to have a positive trade balance. One of the possibilities is to attract external resources for the protection of the environment.

the so-called green bonds (green bonds, in free translation) are like public debt bonds, but focused on sustainable projects. Belluzzo says that this could be a source of foreign investment resources for the entry of dollars into the country.

“Many Brazilian economists have received invitations to speak with large financial groups and are willing to participate in this funding. Ithat’s a matter of humanity is giving more and more importance”said Belluzzo.

In addition to the potential revenue from protecting the environment, the economist says that Lula’s election favors negotiations for the environment because the PT is “very well received in the rest of the world🇧🇷

WHO IS LUIZ GONZAGA BELLUZZO

The economist is a retired professor at Unicamp and one of the founders of Facamp (Faculdades de Campinas).

He was secretary of economic policy at the Ministry of Finance, president of Palmeiras and secretary of science and technology for the state of São Paulo.

While he was at the head of Palmeiras, he articulated the construction of the Arena Allianz Parque🇧🇷

In 2005, he received the title of Intellectual of the Year.

Among the published books, he is the author of: