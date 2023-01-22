Economist defends maintaining the rule, even if it is necessary to change the limit on expenditure growth

the economist Zeina Latif, 55 years old, argues that the spending ceiling should be maintained as Brazil’s fiscal anchor. In his view, there “mismanagement” of the constitutional device that obliges the Union to limit the growth of expenses to the inflation of the previous year.

“It is important for us to keep in mind that there is no perfect rule. What you have is a rule that can analyze its capacity to meet objectives at that moment, in that context, and it seems to me that the ceiling rule has conditions, even if weakened”said in an interview with Power360.

Watch (52min):

According to the economist, maintaining the ceiling would be better than trying to find another mechanism to balance the public accounts. She believes this will make the government “spend energy” with Congress to approve the measure.

Zeina criticized the “facility” to approve PECs (Proposed Amendments to the Constitution) to change the spending ceiling. On December 21, 2022, Congress enacted the Constitutional Amendment 126which released BRL 170 billion outside the ceiling for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spend on campaign promises in 2023.

Constant changes bring harm to the Brazilian economy, according to Zeina: “When you keep changing the rule all the time –and Brazil does this a lot–, you weaken a lot this idea of ​​predictability, of credibility in the management of fiscal policy. If you change the rule so easily, anyone who comes is born with this ‘original sin’, with a deficit of credibility”.

The economist says that the device to control expenses implemented during the government of Michel Temer (MDB) is not rigid. “The ceiling rule had flexibility, that is, it has an escape clause to be used in exceptional moments, as it was in the pandemic, and it worked. The criticism that it is too rigid is not true. What happens is that I think it was misused.”he declared.

anti-deficit package

On January 12, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced measures in an attempt to increase revenues and cut expenses. If all actions are implemented, the impact will be R$ 242.7 billion.

Haddad, however, said that there should be a deficit of R$90 billion to R$100 billion after the proposals come into force. The package “doesn’t do the trick”according to Zina.

“It is a short-term package with all its limitations, much more linked to the issue of revenue than expenditure. When it comes to the expense, which is those R$ 50 billion, there are still not enough details and there is a lot of doubt about what can really be done. […] I see it as very limited”he declared.

Another criticism is the program “Zero Litigation”, proposal for debt renegotiation that could impact revenue by up to R$ 50 billion. In Zeina’s view, the action may have the opposite effect:

“It’s like a Refis [Programa de Recuperação Fiscal]except that a Refis for companies or economic agents that have processes there in the Carf [Conselho Administrativo de Recursos Fiscais]. I see it with concern because you may even have some short-term income because there are individuals and companies joining the program. But, at the end of the day, this can be a way to further stimulate litigation.”

Read the highlights of the interview below:

Tax reform

“I think it’s wise not to do everything at once, it’s very important not to bog down Congress with issues that are thorny. In the case of the reform of consumption taxes, VAT [Imposto sobre Valor Agregado], is more mature. The Income Tax: already had a measure approved in the Chamber and that stopped in the Senate, not without reason. There are problems there. We know that it is a topic that is not mature yet. Technically, it is a very complex topic.”

administrative reform

“I don’t see any signs in that direction. If it were in the line of making bills to settle more specific issues, such as careers, for example, it would already be a gain and could even have a short-term impact on spending. […] But this is an agenda that needs the support of the President of the Republic.”

End of privatizations

“Although I regret it, on balance, I don’t think it’s serious.”

Brazil in Davos

“The world has tremendous goodwill from Brazil. In relative terms, Brazil’s situation is much more interesting than, for example, the other Brics countries. When we put together the assets that Brazil has in the environmental issue… Good or bad, despite everything, we have a functioning democracy. Despite all the scares, of all these events, the institutions are coping. We are far from conflicts. It is a country that generates this more positive look from abroad. That’s one side of the story.”

January 8th

“The question remains as to how much this contaminates the economy. Experts are saying that this politically strengthens Lula in the short term. I see much more from an institutional point of view, of support in Congress, and I don’t see – at least judging by the polls – that this translated exactly into support from society. […] We continue to have a very strong anti-petism, a very strong Bolsonarism. These gains are limited and short-term. If the president takes advantage of this to advance important agendas in Congress, it will be important.”

“The punishment of the culprits – and only the culprits – is important to be able to see that this type of thing will not happen again. Brazil is already a difficult country: at one time there is a truck driver strike… Let this not add another risk factor to our economic and social environment.”

Americans

“There are more questions than answers. It is not clear exactly what happened, who are responsible. These are chapters that we will have to follow. Let’s see how the CVM’s posture will be [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários], what are the conclusions. Regrettably, in addition to being a very bad episode, due to the very symbolism of Americanas, it comes at a time that is also so tumultuous. From the point of view of impact on the economy, it is clear that competitors will take advantage of this to gain ‘market share’ [participação no mercado]”.

World economy

“The worst, from the point of view of inflation, is over. I see no reason for us to have an interest rate shock as it was in the past.”

Information in this post was previously published by Drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360. Learn more about Drive on here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information of power and politics.