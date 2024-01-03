They add up to the highest value in 4 years; has not yet surpassed the numbers referring to the pre-covid-19 pandemic

Brazilian spending on international travel totaled US$13.5 billion from January to November 2023. The value is 20.7% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2022, when it reached US$11.1 billion. The BC (Central Bank) released the data this Wednesday (January 3, 2024). Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 225 kB).

Expenses abroad reached the highest level since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, at US$16.1 billion.

In November, Brazilians spent US$1.14 billion on international travel. This is the highest value for the month in 4 years. It rose 5.45% compared to the same year in 2022.