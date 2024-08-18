Spending | At the turn of the month, store cashiers may mix up decimal points

Erosion|A law is also being prepared that would transfer the vast majority of products and services covered by the 10 percent VAT to the 14 percent VAT.

General the value added tax (VAT) rate will rise from 24% to 25.5% at the beginning of September. According to the announcement of the Tax Administration, the increase in Alvi means an increase in the prices of many products and services.

According to an estimate given by the government in the spring, the prices of products and services taxed according to the general VAT rate will rise by approximately 1.2 percent. According to the Tax Administration, companies’ pricing is also affected by their competitive and market situations.

However, Alvin’s change may cause problems for many companies, as not all cash register and invoicing systems necessarily accept decimal points or three-digit VAT.

Inspector General of the Tax Administration Samu Honkanen says that the problem is recognized, but the law is unambiguous.

“The correct tax rate must be applied to sales and the markings required by law must be found. If there is no other way to get markings on the invoice, marking by hand is definitely the last solution.”

Alvia is charged according to the time of delivery of the goods or the time of performance of the service. Honkanen gives an example.

“If you think about the grocery store, for example, it’s clear that you get the product when you hand it over at the checkout.”

In orders from domestic online stores, the current VAT is paid for the product ordered and paid for in August. However, if the product is ordered in August but the payment and delivery of the goods does not take place until September, the VAT rate is 25.5 percent.

Honkanen says that in partial payments, the VAT is determined at the time of delivery of the goods. For example, if you buy a new home appliance with a one-year installment contract and receive the product during August, the VAT is 24 percent for the entire payment period.

In services, VAT is determined according to the time of performance. For example, the cleaning service performed in August is paid with a 24 percent surcharge, even if the invoice does not come until September.

If an advance payment has been received for the sale of goods or services before the increase in the general VAT rate, the tax rate applicable to the advance payment is 24 percent.

Tax Administration the announcement states that the September increase does not apply to services and goods with a reduced VAT rate, such as restaurant and food services and foodstuffs.

However, a law is currently being prepared that would transfer the vast majority of products and services in the 10 percent Alvi district to the 14 percent Alvi district. The change would not apply to newspapers or magazines.

The 10 percent VAT rate currently includes books, medicines, cultural and sports services, and passenger transport such as buses and trains.