The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that if a retired person who receives a pension from the Authority returns to work again after his retirement, he must be involved in insurance, provided that his return is with an entity or an employer subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, and that his age has not reached or exceeded the age of 60.

The authority stated, in a series of indicative publications that it broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the pensioner who returns to work again after retirement, should be aware of the provisions resulting from his return to work, the most important of which is stopping his pension if the salary he will receive from his new work is equal. Or it exceeds the amount of the pension, but if this salary is less than the pension, it shall be disbursed to him from the pension within the limits of the difference between them.

The Authority stated that a retiree who returns to work again with a joint employer in the Pensions Authority can combine the pension with the salary he receives from the new work, in the event of retirement after serving with a government employer for 25 years or more, provided that his service period has not ended with dismissal. Or dismissal from service, or by a disciplinary decision or court ruling, or terminated for reasons other than those mentioned in item (1-5) in Article 16 of Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments.

She indicated that the law also permitted the widow to combine her pension in her personal capacity and her share of the pension of her deceased husband, as well as between her share in her husband’s pension and her salary from work, stressing that the Pensions Law allows the pensioner to combine the period of service for which he is entitled to a pension to his new service period, so that when he The termination of his services shall be charged for the sum of the two terms together.

And she said: “To add the service period after retirement, it is required that the pensioner apply for the addition within a year from the date of his return to work, and that he refund the pensions that have been disbursed from the date of returning to work to the authority, and that his age upon returning to work does not exceed 55 years, provided that The joining cost is calculated in this case based on the difference between the pension calculation salary and the contribution calculation salary on the date of submitting the application for addition. Less than the amount of the pension The period of the pension shall be included without any costs being incurred by the applicant.

The authority noted that the Federal Pensions Law provides many privileges for contributors and retirees, the most prominent of which is the possibility of the insured receiving the maximum pension at a rate of 100% of the contribution account salary. After 35 years.

She pointed out that this advantage is embodied in two additional cases of pension entitlement in the law, namely the termination of the service of the insured by death or total disability as a result of a work injury, where the pension is granted at 100% of the pension calculation salary, assuming that the insured has spent 35 years in service. , explaining that the pension in these two cases is granted regardless of age and the duration of participation in the authority, even if it is one month.

