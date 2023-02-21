After the hornet’s nest of controversies that hit it last June, in recent months the possibility had emerged that Freddie Spencer managed to maintain his role at the top of the Steward Panel. The poor management of the accident at the start of the Catalunya GP, which had seen Takaaki Nakagami go unpunished in the accident at the start that had caused Bagnaia to retire and Rins’ broken wrist, had sent both the riders and team principals, who had evoked the need for a different and younger reference than Spencer, whose last race in the World Championship dates back to 1993. None of this happened, given that the Permanent Bureau made up of the FIM and Dorna decided to keep the american in his role of President of the FIM Race Commissioners. The organization chart communicated yesterday includes Loris Capirossi, as Dorna representative in Race Direction, as well as Carmelo Ezepleta’s nephew – Bartolome Alfonso – as FIM representative in Race Direction and responsible for safety and the latter’s partner – Tamara Matko among the FIM Commissioners who will make up the Steward Panel.

Mike Webb will remain in office as MotoGP Race Director and will also take care of the Sprints that will be held on Saturday. His deputy, Graham Webber will also be Race Director of Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE. George Massaro will cover the same role for the Rookies Cup and Talent Cup. Race Direction will therefore consist of director and president Mike Webb, FIM representative Bartolome Alfonso and Dorna representative Loris Capirossi. Alfonso will also be responsible for FIM safety, while the FIM medical director will be Dr Giancarlo di Filippo and Danny Aldridge will be the technical director.

The Steward Panel will be made up of President Freddie Spencer (appointed by IRTA) and the FIM Stewards, namely Andrès Somolinos and Tamara Matko.

For the Grand Prix Commission, the Dorna representative and president will always be Carmelo Ezpeleta, with Paul Duparc as FIM representative, Hervé Poncharal as IRTA representative and Biense Biermaì as MSMA representative.

Lastly, the Permanent Bureau will consist of Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Jorge Viegas.