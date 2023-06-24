Phil Spencer believes that sony wants to end Xbox and points to exclusivity agreements as evidence, including the one that PlayStation signed with Square Enix for, according to Spencerkeep a final fantasy 16 outside Xbox. Spencer made these comments during his cross-examination in the US Court trial with the Federal Trade Commission on the imminent agreement between Xbox and Activision.

“sony is the market leader with considerable capability and is an aggressive competitor,” Spencer said when asked if he considers PlayStation such a competitor. “Every time we release a game on PlayStation… sony they keep 30 percent of the revenue we make on their platform and then they use that money, along with other revenue they have, to do things that try to reduce the survival of Xbox in the market,” says Spencer. “We tried to compete, but like I said, in the last 20 years we haven’t managed to do it effectively.”

The lawyer of the FTC then asked if Spencer I had spoken with executives of Microsoft about the possibility of not launching games of Activision on the platforms of PlayStation.

“I don’t remember a specific conversation, but it seems to be a normal conversation that we could have had,” he said. Spencer.

Yes ok Xbox has made agreements to carry call of duty and other games Xbox to various platforms, including Nvidia GeForce Now and nintendoswitchit is reported that sony He has not yet signed that contract.

The lawyer of the FTC also asked if Spencer believes that Xbox lost “the console wars”. Spencer He said he believes that idea is simply a social construct, but admitted that he believes that Xbox is in third place, behind PlayStation and Nintendo.

Spencer said in a press meeting after the presentation of Xbox Games Showcase who thinks that Xbox has turned around and is twice as successful as in the era of Xbox 360. The audience of the FTC is taking place before the expected closing date for the agreement between Xbox and Activision in July. A full evidentiary hearing is planned for August 2023, where the FTC would issue a ruling on whether or not to approve the deal.

