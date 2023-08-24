The head of XboxPhil Spencer, has reiterated that there is currently no need for a mid-gen upgrade to Xbox Series X/S. Spencer told IGN during Gamescom 2023 why the team isn’t currently working on a mid-gen update in the style of Xbox One X/S for Xbox Series X/S.

While he previously said he doesn’t feel an “imperative need” for an updated console, he went a little deeper this time around.

“No no. Right now we are focused on increasing storage of xbox series sSpencer responded when asked if the team had any news on some sort of mid-gen upgrade to Xbox Series X/S. “But no, like I said, we’re pretty much at the end of the beginning in my opinion. So I think we need to allow developers to adapt to this hardware and get the most out of it.

“But when it comes to frame rate and increased resolution, I just look at what happens in the pc with GPUs and CPU high-end, and it’s not always just about pixel count or frame resolution. I think there are lighting techniques. There are many things that go into how a game looks and feels. And we have a lot of leeway as an industry in that regard.”

For those who want a shiny new console, the Xbox Series S Carbon Black mentioned above with a 1TB SSD will be released on September 6, 2023 for $349.99.

Via: IGN