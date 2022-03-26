Speak about Spencer in a review means hinting at the story of Lady Diana, one of those glimpses of immortal life that even after many years still manages to fascinate and excite as if a day had never passed since then. This woman’s life is itself “High”coming to touch the sky with a finger in one fable which soon turned into something else, into something that is still being discussed today and towards which apparently denied answers are sought. From all this the large amount of reports, books, films, documentaries, interviews and TV series at the center of which we have seen the aforementioned events told, even starting from different points of view.

Because the story of Lady D. continues to fascinate us like this? Why do you keep on speculate on the personal vicissitudes of his life? Why this interest in her? The fact that it was there “People’s princess” it is certainly a great, albeit minimal, clue about the big one impact media but also primarily cultural that this character had, and continues to have. But who was Diana really? The protagonist of the story that everyone praised at the time? A victim of her husband? A human being who wanted to be close to other human beings?

All of this is not resolved in the slightest Spencer, it is good to anticipate it, yet it seems to constantly hover in the air, in the various shots that portray this woman at a precise moment in her life, a series of days connected to what she has been and what will be in the future. As if the film itself were suspended between a “first” it’s a “after” that everyone knows in the room, and that the director himself has chosen to omit to further enhance the personal cross-section he has decided to portray. Remove to include, therefore, and enhance from the first to the last moment a discourse that reappears in familiar yet at the same time particular guise.

A lonely princess

Pablo Larrain is a director quite close to the genre of biopicwe have seen him face it for example in Neruda or in Jackie. This technical familiarity certainly influenced the way he chose to represent the “her” Diana, painting her through a much more fresco delicate and intimate than you expect. The Chilean director has decided to expand the dimension introspective of its protagonist to enhance its underlying motivations, anchoring it to a whole series of contextual dynamics that are felt from the beginning to the end of the film. Without getting lost in small talk, let’s analyze the plot by Spencer in our review. The narrative develops along three days precise. We are in 1991 and we see the British royal family moving to the estate for 3 days Sandringham, Norfolk (precisely Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day). They have passed 10 years from the fairytale wedding of Diana and Carlo and their marriage and personal crisis is well established. A cold wall of mutual neglect, personal repression and relationship problems has been raised between them, made tangible by Diana herself (Kirsten Stewart), who we see her approaching the estate alone, with no one at her side, very late and without the slightest desire to go there.

The gaze of the director becomes tangible immediately, giving us back an opening that alternates a lot of shots with a camera ready to follow everything in detail without ever staying still. We see her in the sky, in front of the princess’s car, very close to his face to want to capture every single one ripple, every slightest micro movement. At the same time as the protagonist we are also presented with the whole context, full of exaggerations and inconsistencies, around the royal family. There is not much more to say about the story, also because we would ruin the vision, however it is good to keep in mind that it is a real journey inner in which we see Lady D undressed of any storytelling element. It remains essential to underline, in this review by Spencer, the direct way in which the director himself chooses to “Break up” this woman, getting as much out of it as possible. This kind of approach subjective it is curious in a biopic, to the point of completely translating its initial premises, diluting any intent of detached or scientific representation.

Diana suffers, she feels oppressed from a context that wants at all costs to put it good in a box, to align it with the rest of the “toy soldiers” there in line with her, homologating it without any further interest. All this results in the various attempts at control that the royal family continually tries to perpetrate herself, even if never directly.

There lonelinessthe misunderstandings, the suffering due to Camilla’s floating and continuous presence, the carelessness of her husband, the relationship with food, everything returns an oppressive and suffocating that becomes emotional figure of the entire film, even going beyond the screen itself. Spencer therefore offers the viewer two very important elements: a representation direct of Diana’s personal and contextual issues, and as we will see later in the review, hers force and desire not to cancel.

Everything seems old around her, ancient, decadent and above all immobile. “There is only the past here”, he says sadly to his children. Pablo Larrain expands his reasoning by addressing a minimum even the context that surrounds it. Not just a story of “Inner crumbling”, but a fresco of the underlying motivations. Anyone who knows a little about the British royal family knows what are the pressures these human beings are subjected to since childhood, in a context that limits them, suffocates and continually objectifies. The fact that, albeit fleetingly, this returns from the rapid interventions of the other characters (Charles and the queen, are two examples) contextualizes a set of extremely negative family dynamics of which not only Diana is a victim. Here is that tradition becomes more and more cumbersome, becoming itself a character that jumps from look to look, manifesting itself not only through the sets, but also through the very air that the characters themselves breathe, impregnated “Dead skin” of a past that has never gone away and that in all likelihood never will. The only possible answer must be sought in oneself, in that agglomeration of sensations that draws us and has drawn us, perhaps opening up new paths.

Figurative sinuosity

Although the script of Steven Knight returns a profound experience, I am there direction and the vision of the director himself to embellish everything, elevating it. The way in which Larrain frames environments and people, the constant movements of the camera and the obsessive attention towards him specific physical And mental by Lady D. leave you speechless for the sumptuousness. The fact, then, that the director is constantly on Kirsten Stewart allows the actress to demonstrate all her own valueplaying a role made up of ups and downs, a real emotional swing to be represented not only visually but also and above all physically. In this Spencer reminded us of Licorice Pizza, a film we recently reviewed. From the relationship that the princess had with her body to a figurative physicality, therefore, which she sends very specific messages, merging with the script itself. The fact of speak in images here it becomes a real element of comparison even with the public who observes everything in silence, embarking on a journey with one of his “then” which seems to continually arrive and with a weight out of the ordinary.