For some time now, the decisions made by the MotoGP Board of Commissioners he ended up in the crosshairs of critics, fans and the drivers themselves, who in the last weekend on the track at Le Mans asked for a discussion with the ‘referees’ of the category.

What seemed evident in this beginning of 2023 is the fluctuating yardstick held by the Stewards, sometimes too permissive and others too strict, which contributed to making the actions of the centaurs on the track rather confusing. Suffice it to recall what Brad Binder declared on the sidelines of the Spanish GP, that he admitted that he had not attempted to overtake Bagnaia for fear of incurring a penalty.

How can we forget the mess of the penalty to Marc Marquez, modified after it was ratified and which led to the cancellation of the same after the appeal to the FIM Court of Appeal, or the recent reasons for the sanctions with the accusation that the riders were “too ambitious” in their attempts to overtake.

Speak Spencer

Freddie Spencerhead of the FIM Commissioners’ Panel, replied for the first time to the accusations made against him on the podcast of MotoAmerica: “I have been part of the Steward Panel since 2019. We have grown over time, now we have access to 90 cameras, an office in the Race Direction from where we can monitor everything, starting from crashes. We can see when cuts are made, how the riders are positioned on the track and if they exceed the track limits. My goal and that of my staff is to improve and be able to quickly analyze situations. For example, if we give the penalty of returning a position, we do it within one lap”.

The former American pilot continued: “We are working on the balance between freedom to run and contacts. The last race in this respect was perfect. The French GP is exactly what we would like to see. In the last two years, the riders have pushed the Safety Commission to understand what is considered an unauthorized contact, what freedom to race means and what the limits are. From our part, the limit is exceeded when a contact affects the race. At that point we will ask to return the position. The pilots understood. We will take safety and fairness into account, but we want the pilots to be free to fight, and we showed it in France“. At Le Mans, the contact between Alex Marquez and Luca Marini, and that between Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales were not sanctioned, while Alex Marquez received a penalty on the starting grid of the next GP in which he will participate, for forcing Brad to go wide Binder in the early stages of the race, and Marco Bezzecchi had to give back a position after an overtaking that took Marc Marquez off the track.