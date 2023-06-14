Director of XboxPhil Spencer, on why Japanese game developers generally don’t choose the platform Xbox: “Sometimes computers do not have a connection with Xbox“.Phil Spencer discusses some of the reasons why Japanese game developers and publishers don’t release their games in Xbox.

Microsoft has made progress in attracting Japanese game developers in recent years, and the recent Xbox Games Showcase it was a great example. Japanese games had a sizable presence at the event: Capcom announced a new IP with Path of the Goddessand Atlus revealed three different games with Persona 5 Tactic, Persona 3 Reload and a new game called Metaphor: ReFantazio. However, Xbox still has a long way to go to win over foreign game developers, including Square Enix, which has signed priority temporary exclusivity deals with PlayStation.

These decisions are usually made for good reasons: PlayStation and Nintendo dominate their national markets. But what does this look like from the perspective of Phil Spencer, CEO of XboxWho leads the teams that negotiate these agreements globally?

On a recent Giant Bomb at Nite stream, Spencer offered a brief explanation of some of the reasons why Xbox has a hard time attracting Japanese game developers.

“It’s not about one thing. Sometimes it’s commercial deals that have been made, sometimes the team has an approach where they can only support two or three platforms and they’re reducing development risk. It’s real, every platform you add adds more work to the development team. “Sometimes it’s just a team that doesn’t have much of a connection to Xbox and that you don’t necessarily see it in your local game store when they walk in. “Even for this reason our presence on the ground with Xboxalthough we are not selling as many consoles as the competition, if you go to Yodobashi Camera, I want there to be a section of XboxI want games to be displayed. “I also want teams to keep in mind that Xbox it’s a gaming platform and something they see in their daily life. “I love the progress we’ve made in the last 5-6 years, but obviously there’s still more work to do.”

Via: TweakTown

Editor’s note: There is definitely a lot of work to be done yet, but it weighs too much that the Japanese do not want to buy the Microsoft console and this can be simply because, it is not only a foreign console but it is an American one, surely there is still some xenophobia in this culture which is characterized by being closed despite the fact that the new generations are much more open.