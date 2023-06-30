Apparently, Phil Spencer made a “big decision” to convert all games from ZeniMax in exclusives of Xbox at a November 2021 meeting. This disclosure came to light as part of the final day of testimony at the hearing for the FTC of Microsoft This week.

During the time that the financial director of XboxTim Stuart, was testifying as a witness, the FTC drew attention to a November 2021 chat conversation between Stuart and Matt Booty of Xbox. The two were talking about a recent monthly business review meeting between Xbox and ZeniMaxwhere apparently Spencer made the decision to make all games of ZeniMax exclusive in the future, not just the new IPs. Stuart asked Booty what happened during the meeting.

“All games onwards?” Stuart asked. “Not just new IPs, but ALL games onwards? Wow.” Booty confirmed this during the chat conversation, writing: “Phil [Spencer] told them that all titles going forward would be exclusive to Xbox“.

The two then discussed how to withdraw all titles from Bethesda of PlayStation would cause benefits problems in the model settlement agreement. Microsoft and ZeniMax.

“We will have yield margin issues on the deal model when we take out a large number of units of PS of the model,” Stuart said.

This means that the projected benefits of Xbox and ZeniMax after the acquisition included the release of some games of Bethesda in PlayStationbefore this decision was made by Spencer.

When Spencer testified last week, this is the meeting that the leader of Xbox he claimed not to remember the specific details. We may get more information and clarity about this meeting during the cross-examination of Stuart by Microsoftand we’ll update this story if that’s the case.

The agreement between Microsoft and ZeniMax It has been an important point of reference for the FTC over the past week, as the agency attempts to invoke a preliminary injunction on the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The FTC has considered the decision Xbox to make what Starfield and redfall be exclusive as “powerful evidence” against the merger of Activision Blizzardwhile Jim Ryan himself from sony has said that it does not consider the exclusivity of Starfield as anticompetitive.

Via: IGN