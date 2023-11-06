Over the past few years, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has dedicated itself to fostering a large community of players, one that not only encompasses users of Microsoft consoles, but competitors as well. Now, during a recent interview, this message has been repeated again, since Spencer considers Nintendo and PlayStation users part of the Xbox community.

Through an interview with Famitsu, Spencer noted that he sees PlayStation and Nintendo users as future members of the Xbox community. This is what he said about it:

“Just as we think of ROG Ally and Steam Deck as part of the Xbox community, we must think of the many Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users as part of the Xbox community in the future.”

Although this is clearly a message focused on the company’s public relations, this has given rise to several speculations. To begin with, some have pointed out that This is an indication of a future where Xbox abandons consoles, to focus entirely on the software. For their part, other people have mentioned that this is a clear reference to the possible arrival of Game Pass to other platforms.

However, this comment remains a friendly statement from Spencer, which makes it clear that PlayStation and Nintendo players can also be Xbox players. On related topics, Brazilian players have become upset with Xbox Mexico. Likewise, Xbox has taken away an important benefit from its employees.

Editor’s Note:

The Console War is in the past, and it is important to accept that many already have more than a single platform. The important thing here is to play, regardless of whether we are doing it on Xbox, PlayStation or Switch.

Via: Pure Xbox