It's been a long old wait for UFO 50 – the 50-strong anthology of 8-bit-inspired games from Spelunky creator Derek Yu's Mossmouth studio – but as the seventh anniversary of its announcement approaches this August, Yu has revealed the promising project is currently on track to release in the second half of this year.

When UFO 50 was announced in 2017, the goal was to launch it the following year; that, obviously, didn't happen, with Yu last year explaining the longer-the-expected development time was simply down to the team having wildly underestimated how long it would take to make 50 games, particularly given Spelunky 2 was being made in the middle of it all.

UFO 50, if you're unfamiliar, isn't a mini- or micro-game compilation, but a collection of complete 8-bit game experiences (albeit of varying sizes) created as if from a long-forgotten fictional 80s video game company, with sequels and reappearing characters creating a sense of shared continuity. It promises everything from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs, with over half featuring local multiplayer including co-op and versus play.



UFO 50 – Announcement Trailer





UFO 50's now nearly seven-year-old announcement trailer.

While Yu has largely been the spokesperson for the project, the full UFO 50 team at Mossmouth consists of Downwell creator Ojiro Fumoto, Spelunky and Downwell composer Eirik Suhrke, Tyriq Plummer (Catacomb Kids), Jon Perry (Time Barons), and Paul Hubans ( Madhouse).

An update from Yu on Steam last November explained Mossmouth was “getting strong signals that we're finally approaching 'done'”, with the goal being to launch UFO 50 in the “first half” of 2024. Yu has now shared a revised timeline (thanks RPS), revealing Mossmouth “should have a complete game in a few months but are planning for a release in the second half of the year.” This, Yu adds, will give it “time to do more testing and then marketing, etc.”

“And dang,” Yu concluded, “the latest builds with all the stuff are really putting a big smile on my face. It's magical to see things come together after a long journey like this. Please don't ask me my favorite of these 50 games – I love them all!”.