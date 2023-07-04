Celebrated roguelike platformer Spelunky 2 is set to leave Xbox and PC Game Pass later this month.

The game was added to the service in January 2022, but will leave on July 16th.

Two other games have also been added to the Leaving Soon section and will be removed on the same day: Exo One and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls.

Newscast: This week’s biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.Watch on YouTube

Spelunky 2 is the “legendary sequel” to a “legendary game”, according to our Eurogamer review.

Exo One, meanwhile, is an “otherworldly journey” in a strange spacecraft that zips over alien landscapes.

As always, all three games will still be available on the Xbox store with a 20 percent discount for those with a Game Pass subscription.

The likes of Need for Speed ​​Unbound, The Bookwalker, and Arcade Paradise have recently been added to Xbox Game Pass, with more to come later this month.

In related news, Microsoft announced last month it will soon increase the price for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass will remain unaffected.