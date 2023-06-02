The 11 letters of the word “psammophile” They gave Thursday night the victory in the championship national American spelling bee spelling Dev Shah, a 14-year-old student from Largo, Florida. As its etymology reveals, a psammophilia is a plant, a cactus, for example, capable of surviving in sandy habitats. “Does it come from the Greek, ‘psamos,’ meaning sand, and ‘edges,’ meaning lover?” Shah asked the jurors. “That’s it,” they replied. So the boy launched into spelling, “PSAMMOPHILE”, the crowd went wild and confetti exploded over his head.

Sitting behind him was the last survivor in the fray, Charlotte Walsh, a lanky girl, also 14, from Arlington, Virginia, a town located on the other side of the Potomac River. In addition to the rules of spelling, Walsh was about to pulverize those of statistics; She was the only one of the 11 finalists in the contest, whose final phase began on Tuesday with 229 applicants, who did not come from an Indo-American family, a community that has dominated it overwhelmingly since the beginning of the century. It could not be: they threw the term “daviely” (a rather dark and refined way of referring to an apathetic person in English), he let out an “Oh, my God” that came from his soul and missed the spelling of an invented, although strangely euphonious word: “daevilick”.

The winner, who took the $50,000 prize (just over 46,000 euros), was decided after 14 rounds and almost two hours of nerves, disappointments, and commercial breaks for the television broadcast in one of the spacious auditoriums at National Harbor, downtown convention center overlooking the river, located south of Washington, already in the State of Maryland.

The audience was made up of a mix of families of quiz participants, nerdy-looking kids ages 9-14 with talents like solving a Rubik’s cube in 15 seconds, past champions and other celebrities from the spelling world, as well as journalists who had come to cover an event of great repercussion in the United States. A tremendously competitive country in which a phonetically capricious language is spoken and spelling is a daily activity. As foreigners well know, the first thing one must learn upon arrival is to do the same with one’s name: “Ai-kei-i-ar”. It is also that country in which one of the most ridiculous events that a vice president is accused of was that time when Dan Quayle, second of George Bush Sr., corrected a boy who had misspelled “potatoes”, and told him that it was spelled “potatoes”.

For all these reasons, the final is broadcast in prime time (as many as 7.5 million viewers in 2022) by the ION network, owned by the audiovisual conglomerate Scripps, which took over the brand in 1941, 16 years after the first competition, held in 1925. This year was the 95th edition. And if the accounts do not work out, it is because the Spelling Bee was suspended on a few occasions due to force majeure, such as World War II (in 1943, 1944 and 1945) or the pandemic, in 2020.

The last break served the organizers at least to rethink one of the rules of the final, after in 2019 the contest ended with eight winners, because when time ran out none of them had yet missed a word. Since then, if something like this happens, a face-to-face is planned between the survivors, who are asked to spell the greatest number of words in 90 seconds. Last year’s winner, Hariri Logan, made up her mind for the first time that way.

Thursday was not necessary. The 11 contestants, the last of a process that in local, regional and state championships begin in September some 11 million children each year, gradually fell, starting with the youngest of the lot, an 11-year-old brat named Pranav Anadh. , which could not spell “leguleian” (lawyer).

study the dictionary

Others stumbled upon oddities like “pataca” (Macau currency), “crenel” (the embrasure of a castle) or “chthonic” (relating to the underworld). All of them are words included in the dictionary Merriam-Webster which, with a history of more than three centuries, contains almost half a million entries that the editors consider active (that is to say) in English. Children study them diligently, for up to four hours a day and for several years; some of the contestants were showing up for the second, third, or fifth time.

The winner’s father, Deval Shah, explained to EL PAÍS before the final began that his son, who was next to him, eaten up by nerves and acne, had started six years ago, “when he was still in second grade.” The Shah family lives up to the stereotypes of the achiever in the Spelling Bee immortalized by the Netflix documentary alphabet geniuses (2020)which is modeled from the much more interesting spellbound (2002) by following four applicants to explain the keys to success for Indo-Americans in the spelling bee: perseverance, certain family values, a work ethic, and the multilingualism in which they have been immersed from the cradle. That is coupled with the fact, according to influential international policy analyst Fareed Zakaria, one of those interviewed in the film, that “they are participating in the more American tradition of doing the right thing and following the rules.”

Dev Shah, with his family, after winning the final of the National Spelling Bee on Thursday in National Harbor, Maryland.

This almost absolute dominance – which has earned the National Spelling Bee the nickname of “the Indian Superbowl” (in reference to the final of the American football league) – has come to provoke racist campaigns on social networks that in the last they called for the return of “an American winner”. The last time the scepter was not won by an Indo-American was in 2021, with the triumph of Laila Avant Garde, the first African-American in history to do so. The girl, of course, is a prodigy: at 16 she has already written her first book, a bestseller, and she is among the greatest promises of American women’s basketball.

During the two hours of the competition on Thursday, Shah, who emitted loud sighs and made the gesture of typing on an imaginary keyboard to order his ideas, showed that he could handle any word, and that for him it was just a matter of waiting for the slip. of the opposites That moment came when he spelled out the penultimate of his terms, “bathypitotmeter” (instrument to measure the speed and temperature of the water in a sea or a lake), without even having to ask the questions that contestants are allowed before trying their luck: what is the etymology of the term, its typology, the possible alternative pronunciations and some examples of their use. After that show of force, came the ruling that ended Walsh’s aspirations. They both melted into a hug.

After the confetti and the presentation of the ostentatious trophy, Shah was asked to sum up what he was feeling in those moments in a single word. For a boy with thousands of them on his hard drive, he opted for a fairly common and certainly well-known one: “Surreal”, he said. “This all seems surreal to me.”