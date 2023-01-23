Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Owned by Gravity have announced the release date officer of SpellForce: Conquest of Eo: February 3, 2023. For those who don’t know him, it’s one strategic 4X set in the world of Spellforce.

The game will come with a lot of content, as we are talking about 80 hand-drawn maps with 15 different environments, 100 units, more than 15 heroes and apprentices, 700 hand-written quests and 100 different spells to research and use. As you can see the developers have focused a lot on avoiding the procedural generation of content, in order to give a more compact experience. Let’s see the trailer with the announcement of the date:

To find out more, read our tried and true SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, where we wrote:

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo seems to be a good fantasy 4X strategy, whose configurability will hopefully be reviewed. However, it offers a good combat system and some interesting variations in terms of exploration and management of territorial expansion, which seem to be worth the price of admission. In short, we are faced with a solid title, full of good qualities but also with some limitations, which we can’t wait to see in its definitive form.