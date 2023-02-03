SpellForce: Conquest of Eo is available for pc. If you wish, you can buy it from Steam, GOG or the Epic Games Store for €29.99, in the introductory offer for €23.99 (-20%). For those unfamiliar with it, it is a 4X strategy set in the universe of the Spellforce series.

A classic launch trailer has also been released to celebrate, which you can watch below:

If you want to get more information, read our SpellForce: Conquest of Eo trial, where we wrote:

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo seems to be a good fantasy 4X strategy, whose configurability will hopefully be reviewed. However, it offers a good combat system and some interesting variations in terms of exploration and management of territorial expansion, which seem to be worth the price of admission. In short, we are faced with a solid title, full of good qualities but also with some limitations, which we can’t wait to see in its definitive form.