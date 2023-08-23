Flash delivery service Getir will close five Amsterdam warehouses and withdraw completely from six other Dutch cities. Getir confirms this after reporting by The parole . According to the company, the choice has to do with the discussion with the municipality of Amsterdam about zoning plans for locations. In the cities of Breda, Delft, Eindhoven, Groningen, Leiden and Tilburg, where Getir is leaving completely, the number of orders was very limited.

On Tuesday it was already announced that Getir will reorganize considerably internationally. About 2,500 of the company’s employees will lose their jobs. That is more than 10 percent of the total workforce. According to Getir, the reorganization should make the company more efficient. It is not yet clear what the consequences will be for Dutch employees.

Flash delivery companies such as Getir grew rapidly during the corona pandemic. Back then, ordering groceries online gained popularity due to the lockdowns. Despite this growth, the services were not yet profitable. High inflation has also made it more difficult to find new customers. Investors have also become more cautious due to the rise in interest rates.

In Amsterdam, Getir, together with industry colleague Flink, has also been involved in a legal battle with the municipality for some time. The city council previously agreed to a plan whereby flash delivery drivers are only allowed to settle in business parks and no longer in residential areas. The flash delivery drivers complain that their sector is treated differently than, for example, supermarket delivery companies or pizza delivery companies.

The Amsterdam locations where Getir is now leaving did not fit into the municipality’s zoning plan. But the flash delivery service will remain active in Amsterdam. About fifteen warehouses remain in the capital, from which couriers of the company can deliver groceries to customers in the city. Other Dutch cities where Getir will stay are Amstelveen, The Hague, Haarlem, Rotterdam and Utrecht.