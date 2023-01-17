This year comes one of the most anticipated games of recent times, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which after some delays will finally see the light of day in May to switches. And to lighten the wait, some users have wanted to review the entire franchise, although there are some users who are finishing them in a few hours.

It has recently been revealed that the streamer known as nukiehas managed to complete the games of the line in three dimensions in neither more nor less than 56 hours and 12 minutes. A record time if you consider the way he did it, since he has achieved 100% of objectives in each one, that includes the not-so-loved ones koroks of BOTW.

The most striking thing about the matter is that at no time has he cut off the transmission, and that means that he did not fall asleep at any time, despite this detail he did not give up until he saw the credits of Ocarina up to the title. Now all that is missing is the official release of Tears of the Kingdomgame of which not much has been shown despite already having a date.

Remember that the May 12 to nintendo switch.

Via: twitch

Editor’s note: The world of streamers is more and more surprising, since there are ways to finish these games in a few hours, but few do all the tasks to get 100%. This makes it more exciting to wait for the next video game in the saga.