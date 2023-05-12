It’s finally up for sale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoma game that is one of the most anticipated of the year not only by fans of Nintendo, but by followers of the industry in general. And although it has been on the market for a very short time, there are people who have already finished it in its entirety, and some more have already started trying to speedrun it.

A user known as gymnast86 he has posted a time of 1:34:33 for a full speedrun of the game without the use of any amiibo, making him the first in the world to achieve this achievement. However, as happened with BOTWit is likely that your time will be surpassed in the following months by other enthusiasts in this world.

Check the video:

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available for nintendoswitch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It barely came out and there are already speedruns, this is really surprising. I already want to play this play, when I start playing I won’t have an end, at least until I get very sleepy or hungry.