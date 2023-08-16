













Speedrunner breaks Baldur’s Gate and finishes it in record time | EarthGamer









In total it took him 10:03 minutes to finish this title that provides hours and hours of fun. And how did he get it? Well, resorting to Gale and many jumps, in addition to taking advantage of a certain element in this title.

What follows are spoilers, so be warned. The point is that there is a specific choice in the second act of the game that involves Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 that ends this adventure.

We recommend: Baldur’s Gate 3 shows that the race for the GOTY is not over yet.

This counts as an ending even though the player has not finished the entire story. So all you have to do is play as Gale, progress through the game as quickly as possible, and make the choice that will lead to a false ending.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Despite the above, it is necessary to have the ability to finish in just over ten minutes, skipping every important moment and conversation.

Also to position yourself intelligently in Baldur’s Gate 3 and avoid various confrontations in this way.

That is to say, it resorts to stealth to continue advancing. And as we mentioned before, you have to skip a lot. Mae uses Enhanced Leap on Gale to make him jump very far.

This is how it ends in just two minutes what could take at least a couple of hours. He still resorts to the Ice Knife to finish off a few imps as quickly as possible.

At least 368 other players have resorted to the trick mentioned above to take down Baldur’s Gate 3 ASAP.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

So you have to wait how long it can take someone playing and at the same time looking to get 100% of what this title offers.

Apart from Baldur’s Gate 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)