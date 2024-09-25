Ciudad Juárez— A personnel transport truck that was being driven at excessive speed caused damage to a pole and a house in the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood this morning.

The accident occurred on Joaquín Amaro and Montemorelos streets, where the driver of the white 2021 Mercedes Benz MBO truck, with license plates A75577B, marked with the number 9512, lost control and hit a concrete post, then ended up against the fence and wall of a private home.

Agents from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) arrived at the scene to take details of the accident and arrested the driver of the vehicle, owned by the dealer Héctor Salazar, according to a Road Safety agent.