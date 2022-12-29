Speeding train hits a jeep: two children and their parents injured in the car

In Vitorchiano, in the province of Viterbo, a jeep collided with a moving train. There was an entire family in the car, two adults and two children. The four were injured in the accident.

The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained, but the jeep, after the collision, was dragged along the tracks for at least one hundred metres.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot to reconstruct the dynamics, the firefighters and the 118. The injured were all transported to the hospital, one of the children to the pediatric hospital in Rome. Firefighters are working to get the car off the tracks.

“We didn’t notice anything from the last carriage where we were” some youngsters who were traveling on the train recounted. “The impact was not felt, the train stopped and we only understood what had happened after they made us get off,” they said.