Drivers reported that the haste of some vehicle drivers, both parents and others, to take their children to school, before the school queue time in the morning, confuses road users, and may cause traffic accidents.

And they called for studying the application of flexible attendance and departure of students to schools, to reduce the intensity of vehicle movement, especially during the morning period, and to increase traffic awareness campaigns directed to parents, with instructions for safe driving on the road.

The roads leading to and surrounding some schools in the country have witnessed, during the past years, a number of traffic accidents that led to the injury of some students, due to speeding, lack of attention and focus.

Individuals confirmed to «Emirates Today» that they monitor negative behaviors committed by some vehicle drivers during the morning rush hour, which starts at approximately seven in the morning, as the roads witness heavy traffic and traffic, whether from parents’ vehicles that take students to their schools or employees’ vehicles heading to to work, as well as school buses.

They drew attention to a category of vehicle drivers who are late for their destinations, especially those with fewer students, with the aim of catching up with the morning queue at school, noting that increasing speed and wrong overtaking between vehicles may expose children to the risks of traffic accidents.

(Abu Hazaa) said that the Ministry of Interior and traffic departments are making continuous efforts to secure traffic on the country’s roads since the start of the school year, and it is important to strengthen these efforts, through drivers’ commitment to traffic and traffic laws, suggesting that there should be a discrepancy in the attendance and departure times of students between schools. , which reduces vehicle density during rush hour.

Nour Ahmed agreed with him by saying that her early exit to school avoids her and her children from many negative behaviors committed by some drivers, the most important of which is speeding, wrong overtaking on the road and not leaving a safe distance, noting that the obsession with being late for school dominates some vehicle drivers, including Parents, it may lead them to traffic violations and accidents.

Others stressed the importance of tightening the penalty and traffic control procedures against drivers who expose students to road hazards through reckless driving, warning that increasing speed on the roads leading to schools may cost the lives of other students and road users.

Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, the traffic expert and CEO of the “Saed” Association for Reducing Traffic Accidents, said that the speed with which some drivers drive their vehicles during their trips to schools is one of the main causes of accidents, as well as not leaving a sufficient distance, pointing to the importance of caution and caution when driving a vehicle. which carry students, in order to preserve their lives and safety.

Al-Amiri stressed the importance of parents’ commitment to safe driving and early movement from home, to reach school in a timely and safe manner, without the need to rush or increase speed, which contributes to reducing traffic accidents on the roads.

He continued that some of the vehicle drivers among the families move their vehicles shortly before the time of the school queue, without taking into account the sudden factors that may confront them and delay them from reaching their destinations, such as the occurrence of an accident on the road, or the occurrence of any emergency in the vehicle itself, which is the matter. Which may delay them from catching up to the scheduled time for the school queue.

He pointed out the importance of children and parents not staying up late, especially parents who are responsible for transporting their children in the morning to their schools, as this causes the inability to focus and pay attention while driving, and may lead to the consequences of committing a traffic accident, in addition to the importance of avoiding driving quickly and overtaking the wrong one between vehicles, or some wrong driving practices.

Al-Amiri warned the parents that arriving late to school is better than speeding up and causing traffic accidents that may cause harm to children on their journey to their schools, stressing that preserving their safety is the responsibility of the driver of the vehicle or bus that carries them.

He called for adhering to traffic laws, not rushing and excessive speed when driving children to their schools, putting the safety of children while driving a vehicle a priority and foremost concern while driving a vehicle, and not obstructing traffic while disembarking or boarding students from and to the vehicle.

Safe driving

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to abide by traffic laws, safety and safe driving on the roads, within the specified speed range to preserve their safety and the safety of road users, stressing that there is a great responsibility for the vehicle driver to avoid accidents and the resulting human losses.

She stressed the importance of providing the highest standards of traffic safety for students on their way to and from their schools, paying attention while driving vehicles, reducing speeds near schools, adhering to safe driving, and cooperating with traffic patrols to enhance the flow of traffic to avoid accidents.

He urged school bus drivers not to speed while driving the bus, implement preventive measures for safe driving during fog, leave a safe distance, and commit to opening the side “stop” lever when students get on and off.