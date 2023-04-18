A speeding police commissioner from Belgium will not receive a harsh punishment.

We all speed sometimes, right? That’s very human. In any case, with those bizarrely low maximum speeds, it is not surprising that you accidentally go a little too fast.

But yes, of course the duty knocker in question has nothing to do with that. The winds you up on the receipt the old-fashioned way. And then you are lucky that there is no admonishing Koos Spee to point out to you that your behavior is appropriate for a road abuser.

Speeding police commissioner

But what about if you’re a speeding cop? Well, we have an answer for that! You don’t have to worry about that. Recently, a Belgian police commissioner was pulled off the road at 109 km/h (where 50 km/h is allowed). The man had just finished celebrating his farewell. Some of the officers who formed a guard of honor stopped him a few hours later. That’s kinda embarrassing.

But then you naturally wonder: what is the fine for speeding at 59 km/h? Normally that is a serious offense. This is also the case in Belgium. The police commissioner had to answer to the magistrate.

Emotions!

The man appealed to his emotions. It all became too much for him and saw his entire career flash by. In short, all the excuses that he himself has been allowed to hear for 40 years, he could now give vent to the police judge.

And guess what, it worked. The judge did not want to smear the impeccable reputation of the former commissioner after a stupid action. The judge grounded him with a suspension. This means that the commissioner will be found guilty, but will not be punished. So if you want to drive too fast in Belgium, arrange a job as a police commissioner.

