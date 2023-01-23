Driving 87 km/h too fast with small children is also not the best parenting, although child abuse may be a bit exaggerated.

You always have people who have an irresistible urge to put themselves in danger. In principle, that is your own choice, but the problem is that you often endanger others as well. Unsuspecting fellow road users, for example. Or in this case: unsuspecting passengers.

Yesterday a 35-year-old man was arrested driving 167 km/h on the N210, where you are allowed 80 km/h. So the best man drove twice the speed limit. That’s so far, but guess what? There were also two small children in the car.

From the fact that there were children in the car, you can deduce that this man was not racing in the middle of the night. This just happened yesterday around 5pm. The local police were conducting a laser check at the time.

Of course the best man could immediately hand in his pink pass. Not only that, he may also receive Youth Services. The police have made a report to Safe Home, the hotline for domestic violence and child abuse. According to the police, this therefore falls into the same category.

Everyone will agree that this man was not very responsible. Whether the police should alert Safe Home for something like this is up for debate. In any case, it has already received some criticism on Twitter. But yes, the motto of Safe Home is: ‘Call Safe Home. Even if you’re in doubt.’ So the police took that to heart.

Source: Krimpenerwaard police base team

