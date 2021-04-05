Despite confinement and restrictions, last year Traffic imposed 460 complaints a day on average
The practically empty roads were another stamp left by the year of the pandemic. The months of confinement and mobility restrictions marked a 2020 in which circulation was notably reduced. The new situation, however, was not felt in a greater responsibility at the wheel according to the analysis carried out.
