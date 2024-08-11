Ciudad Juarez.- A speeding driver collided with three vehicles and while continuing his attempt to escape, he crashed into and knocked down a metal streetlight pole on De las Torres Avenue, between René Mascareñas and José Reyes Estrada streets, a stretch of road that was closed to traffic due to the accident.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) went to that point, since several people had called the emergency number 911 to report a vehicle that collided with two and was escaping heading south, along De las Torres Avenue.

It is a recent model black Ford Mustang, which was destroyed after colliding with a Jeep Cherokee, a Nissan and another truck, prior to impact with the pole.

One person was injured and was treated by rescue paramedics and firefighters who arrived at the scene.