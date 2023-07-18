Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

A Russian soldier near the Ukrainian city of Kherson. © Andrei Rubtsov/IMAGO

The Cherson region is strategically important in the Ukraine war. The fight against the Russians is also fought there by water.

Cherson – The Dnipro is currently one of the most important front lines in the Ukraine war. The river runs through the highly competitive Kherson region. From there, the command of the special forces of the Ukrainian armed forces reported a success against the Russian attackers – with the help of speedboats. This can be seen in the video published for this purpose.

The balance, according to the Ukrainian side: at least five soldiers killed and one Russian motorboat destroyed. The video could not initially be independently verified. Based on the river structures of the lakes and islands in the region, the location could be confirmed with satellite images, but reported t-online.en.

Fighting at the front in Kherson – Ukraine opens fire

One of their reconnaissance drones discovered the Russian positions on the Dnipro Islands, the Ukrainian command said. The Ukrainians then opened fire. The blurred footage shows that they attacked using three or four speedboats.

Ukraine recaptured the city of Cherson and parts of the region of the same name in November. But the Russian attacks continued from the left bank of the Dnipro, which was still occupied. Last Thursday (July 13) alone, settlements in the area were shelled and bombed more than 79 times, and 33 shells were fired at the regional capital, Kherson. At least three civilians died, according to Ukrainian sources.

Military situation in Cherson: Bridgehead becomes a problem

Cherson is also mentioned in the most recent British intelligence report on the military situation in the Ukraine war. A Ukrainian bridgehead on the left – i.e. controlled by the Russians – Dnipro side poses an additional challenge for the Russian commanders. They are “probably concerned about the vulnerability of their southwestern flank,” it said on Tuesday (July 18).

Nevertheless, despite attacks on at least two axes, the Ukrainians have not yet succeeded in breaking through the primary Russian defense lines there.

The Kherson region is strategically important in the Ukraine war

Kherson in southern Ukraine continues to struggle with the aftermath of the floods that followed the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in early June. The devastating flood claimed many lives. The flooding also raised international concerns about the safety of the nearby Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The cooling basin of the nuclear power plant was previously supplied with water from the now dry lake.

Ukraine had always declared that it would liberate all areas occupied by Russian troops. If the Ukrainian army could recapture Cherson, it would open the way to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. There was another explosion on the Crimean Bridge. (frs with dpa)